These Arsenal fans react as Mavropanos impresses on Greece debut

Arsenal fans were impressed as they watched Dinos Mavropanos make his debut for Greece against Honduras.

The Greek defender joined the Gunners in 2018 as one of the last players that Arsene Wenger signed for the club.

However, he has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates and the managers that followed Wenger don’t appear to have been impressed by him.

He is currently on his second loan spell in Germany with VFL Stuttgart and there have been talks of him getting a second chance of life at the Emirates.

Arsenal will get to decide on that in the summer, but his performances in the German league helped him earn a place in the Greece team in the latest international games.

He was a starter in their match against Honduras and gave a good account of himself in 90 minutes as they won 2-1.

Sun Sports reported that some Arsenal fans watched him as he did well in the game and they think that their team should retain him when he returns from his current loan spell in Germany.

The report sampled the fans’ opinion on Twitter with one fan saying: “This is someone we really shouldn’t sell.”

Another said: “We have some assets if we truly want to sell and rebuild in the summer. I wish he stays though.”

One believes he has improved a lot and tweeted: “This guy’s improvement has been great, we should definitely [keep] an eye on him.”