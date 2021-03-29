These Arsenal fans react as Mavropanos impresses on Greece debut

Arsenal fans were impressed as they watched Dinos Mavropanos make his debut for Greece against Honduras.
The Greek defender joined the Gunners in 2018 as one of the last players that Arsene Wenger signed for the club.
However, he has struggled to make an impact at the Emirates and the managers that followed Wenger don’t appear to have been impressed by him.
He is currently on his second loan spell in Germany with VFL Stuttgart and there have been talks of him getting a second chance of life at the Emirates.
Arsenal will get to decide on that in the summer, but his performances in the German league helped him earn a place in the Greece team in the latest international games.
He was a starter in their match against Honduras and gave a good account of himself in 90 minutes as they won 2-1.
Sun Sports reported that some Arsenal fans watched him as he did well in the game and they think that their team should retain him when he returns from his current loan spell in Germany.
The report sampled the fans’ opinion on Twitter with one fan saying: “This is someone we really shouldn’t sell.”
Another said: “We have some assets if we truly want to sell and rebuild in the summer. I wish he stays though.”
One believes he has improved a lot and tweeted: “This guy’s improvement has been great, we should definitely [keep] an eye on him.”
Just pointing out the fact that of all the many CB Wenger chose to bringin hardly any made the grade at top level . CAMPBELL, TOURE, KOSCIELNY only were proper successes. Some rated Merts; I did not as he was freakishly slow.
The long line of his failures began with Senderos and went on and on and on and on and on til we got to Mustafi, his final misjudgement of a CB.
Had Mavropanos NOT been a Wenger choice, I would have had more confidence in his ability to make the grade.
BUT WENGERS MANY POOR CHOICES OF CB WERE NOTORIOUS.
@Jon was it not sven that identified ans brought him to Arsenal? I believe it was.
It’s funny how Wenger loyalist will always find a way to give kudos to their former overlord whenever something positive occurs involving a player who arrived during his tenure, but I guarantee you that if this was a story about how Mavro had turned out to be an unmitigated flop he would have been a Gazidis signing…regardless of the delusional behaviour that still permeates our organization, he should unequivocally be plying his trade in North London next season
I have said this guy is the business for weeks… injuries have hampered him now hes getting game time and now national team starting 11.
Get him in, Let Luiz leave, Simple. No non sense CB! Rebuild with the young guns with a few stars around them like Partey, Tierney & Auba. Add Saliba to that list to come in and challenge Holding, Gabriel & Mari.
Bellerin can leave Soares and Chambers can fill that gap.