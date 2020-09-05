These Arsenal fans think Maitland-Niles should have started for England against Iceland

England is facing Iceland in their UEFA Nations League game this afternoon and at the time of publishing this article, the score was 0-0.

The English team is filled with players who have been given the chance to play their first game for their country.

Due to the covid19 pandemic, several players have been unavailable for the national team and that has given chances to the new invitees.

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles is one of the players that has been included in the squad and will have hoped to get the chance to start for his country.

The Arsenal utility man has been in fine form for the past few months and after he put in a Man of the Match performance in the Community Shield game against Liverpool, Southgate decided to hand him an England callup.

He will expect to play some part in at least one of the two games, but he has missed the starting XI for the first game against Iceland and some Arsenal fans are not happy with that.

After England revealed their starting XI for the game, here are some of the reactions on Twitter as cited by Football London:

“Who on earth is playing left back? Should have been Maitland-Niles. #ICEvsENG”

“Maitland-Niles not starting, TV off.”

“Kieren Trippier is playing the right back position while Maitland-Niles is on the bench”

“This game needs Maitland Niles #fofty”