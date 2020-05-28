These Arsenal fans think they know where Saka will play when the Premier League returns

Bukayo Saka has been one of Arsenal’s stand out stars of the season and the young Englishman should continue to play an important role for the team when football returns.

He was given his debut by Unai Emery, but he has impressed Mikel Arteta enough to earn the Spanish manager’s trust.

One thing that has earned Saka even more praises this season has been the way he adapted to playing Arsenal’s left-back role in the absence of a recognisable one.

His performance in that position was arguably even better than that of our natural left-backs this season.

He was fielded in that position because Arteta was without the injured duo of Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.

However, with the suspension of football for 70 plus days now over, Arteta has an almost fully fit team to pick from and that includes Tierney and Kolasinac, and their return could signal a change of position for Saka.

Arsenal has been posting clips from their training ground on social media since the team’s return to training and some Arsenal fans spotted that Saka has been training with the attackers and not defenders, signalling that he might be used in a more advanced role when football returns.

One fan commented per the Daily Star: “Saka training with the attackers instead of the defenders. Looks like he’ll be back as LW when the prem returns,”

Another fan added:“Coz we got Kolasinac and a fit Tierney in LB so it makes sense,”

“Obviously because Tierney is our LB and he’s class, Saka can’t defend so his future is at LW,” added a third

The big question is, if Saka plays left-wing where will Aubameyang play and what does that mean for Lacazette?