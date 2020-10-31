These Arsenal goal stats are not good to read ahead of Man Utd match

Arsenal will visit Manchester United this weekend in a crucial game for both sides. The Gunners need to wake up from a poor run of form in the Premier League that has seen them lose their last two league games.

The losses have come against Manchester City and Leicester City, who are also looking to end this campaign inside the top four like Mikel Arteta’s men.

United is another top-four contender and the game will see the winner earn early bragging rights over the other.

The Gunners are, however, struggling to score the goals that they need to win games and Squawka recently revealed some statistics about Arteta’s side that aren’t pleasant to read.

The report claims that Arsenal is currently experiencing their poorest goals per game record (1.3 goals per game) since the 95/96 season.

Their shots per game (8.8 shots per game) is their worst since the 97/98 season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also experiencing his worst goal drought since November 2014.

Arsenal has enjoyed better results in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup and Arteta will be hoping that his team can get back to form in this game.