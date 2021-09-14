‘These days, I don’t see them winning nothing any time soon.’ Brentford striker trolls Arsenal

Ivan Toney has trolled Arsenal after claiming that they weren’t at the level he expected them to be during their Premier League opener.

Arsenal started their campaign with a match against Premier League new boys, Brentford.

The Bees defeated their more illustrious opponents 2-0 in an exciting game, but Arsenal struggled for much of it.

In their defence, the Gunners were missing key players, including their two senior strikers, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal couldn’t score with Folarin Balogun and Gabriel Martinelli struggling to break down a very organised Brentford side.

The Gunners went on to lose their next two Premier League matches against Chelsea and Manchester City.

They finally won a league game when they defeated Norwich City at the weekend, but Toney says they are so out of their depth that he doesn’t see them winning anything anytime soon.

The Brentford forward told Baller Talk: ‘Arsenal fans are going to batter me for this, but you see Arsenal at the moment and they’re not the best.

‘There was a difference (between the Championship and the Premier League), don’t get me wrong, but it wasn’t crazy like: if you make a mistake, it’s going to end up in the back of the goal.

‘I didn’t really see that. They were good at keeping the ball, but it didn’t really affect us.

‘They weren’t as crazy as I thought (they would be). I don’t know if it was (whether) they weren’t so good or we were just excited as it was our first game and it was Arsenal and Premier League (and) all these things coming into the picture.

‘I just didn’t see them how they used to be. You used to look at Arsenal and think (they were) crazy and they were going to win this game, win this game.

‘These days, I don’t see them winning nothing any time soon.’

Arsenal will not be involved in European football during midweeks this season and their fans will hope that prepares them to be competitive during their weekend matches.