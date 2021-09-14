‘These days, I don’t see them winning nothing any time soon.’ Brentford striker trolls Arsenal

Ivan Toney has trolled Arsenal after claiming that they weren’t at the level he expected them to be during their Premier League opener.
Arsenal started their campaign with a match against Premier League new boys, Brentford.
The Bees defeated their more illustrious opponents 2-0 in an exciting game, but Arsenal struggled for much of it.
In their defence, the Gunners were missing key players, including their two senior strikers, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Arsenal couldn’t score with Folarin Balogun and Gabriel Martinelli struggling to break down a very organised Brentford side.
The Gunners went on to lose their next two Premier League matches against Chelsea and Manchester City.
They finally won a league game when they defeated Norwich City at the weekend, but Toney says they are so out of their depth that he doesn’t see them winning anything anytime soon.
The Brentford forward told Baller Talk: ‘Arsenal fans are going to batter me for this, but you see Arsenal at the moment and they’re not the best.
‘There was a difference (between the Championship and the Premier League), don’t get me wrong, but it wasn’t crazy like: if you make a mistake, it’s going to end up in the back of the goal.
‘I didn’t really see that. They were good at keeping the ball, but it didn’t really affect us.
‘They weren’t as crazy as I thought (they would be). I don’t know if it was (whether) they weren’t so good or we were just excited as it was our first game and it was Arsenal and Premier League (and) all these things coming into the picture.
‘I just didn’t see them how they used to be. You used to look at Arsenal and think (they were) crazy and they were going to win this game, win this game.
‘These days, I don’t see them winning nothing any time soon.’
Arsenal will not be involved in European football during midweeks this season and their fans will hope that prepares them to be competitive during their weekend matches.
Perhaps he needs brush up on his English before commenting as
“I don’t see them winning nothing” means he sees us winning something. It’s called a double negative Ivan Toney!
You beat me to the punch Declan.I hope Brentford stay up this season but I am confident we will finish well above them in the League.The tight pitch at Brentford is a great leveller ,and they could upset a number of more skilful sides with their high energy ,high ball strategy . That said they seem to me more refined than Burnley and in Thomas Frank they have a very capable Manager.I won’t slag off Toney who will hopefully learn to be more diplomatic , as I like him as a player.
And he had won what exactly? A Championship Play-Off Final. What a tosser. If this was Ronaldo then I get it. But he’s not. Never will be. And will never win anything of not in his second rate career.
We are an easy target for these type of comments from wannabes and hasbeens and this has been the case for years now. It’s about time we started showing some of these nobodies something. But with Arteta in charge? Can’t see it
He can keep his opinions to himself we are not interested in hearing them. He will be back to the championship anyway better to enjoy it while he can.
I am now rooting for Brentford to be relegated.
The new Troy Deeney.
Classless individual.