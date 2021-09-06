These fans mock Arsenal as they wait for the Goal of the Month nominations

Social media fans have mocked Arsenal for going goalless in their opening three league matches of the new season.

The Gunners had an August to forget as they lost to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City in the Premier League.

They earned a 6-0 win over West Brom in the Carabao Cup, but they couldn’t build on that in their next game as City thrashed them 5-0 just before the international break.

It is a run of form that they will hope to forget soon and one way they can achieve that is to win their next matches, starting with the game against Norwich after this international break.

Arsenal, like most clubs, usually gives an award for the best goal scored by any of their players monthly.

This is called the Goal of the Month Award and fans usually vote for the best strike and the winning goal earns the scorer a prize.

Some clubs have already started taking votes for theirs for last month, but Arsenal isn’t and some fans have taken to Twitter to troll them with one asking if they will use goals from the FIFA video game.

The Sun has curated some of the messages, here are a few of the comments:

One fan mocked: “So is Arsenal’s goal of the month award coming from goals scored on Fifa or at training?”

While another said: “Or [use] a training ground goal”

A Chelsea fan chipped in by saying: “They could pick one from the youth team matches.”

Meanwhile, one eagle-eyed user pointed out: “Arsenal has gotten more red cards than they scored goals this season”