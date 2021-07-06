These four players could follow Guendouzi out of the door this summer

Arsenal has finally offloaded Matteo Guendouzi after the Frenchman completed a season-long loan deal to Olympique Marseille.

The midfielder is one of several players who are not in the first-team plans of Mikel Arteta ahead of next season.

Arsenal will back the Spaniard to change his squad and it isn’t just new signings that will arrive at the Emirates.

He is expected to offload some more players and Sky Sports reports that the club will likely sell Granit Xhaka, Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira and Eddie Nketiah.

Xhaka has been the subject of interest from the Italian club, AS Roma and the transfer is expected to get done now that Switzerland has been eliminated from Euro 2020.

Kolasinac and Torreira have been declared surplus to requirements and Arsenal is listening to offers for them.

The club has offered a new deal to Nketiah, but the English striker is reluctant to sign.

He has around 12 months left on his current deal at the Emirates and the Gunners might be forced to cash in on him before next season starts.

William Saliba could also leave the Emirates for another loan stint away after his spell with Nice in the second half of last season.