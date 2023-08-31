These four Arsenal players should be in the starting line-up against Manchester United

We’ve noted that Mikel And ought to make some changes in his tactics and lineup for his team to be as effective as they ought to be going into the Arsenal versus Manchester United clash.

Of the changes the Spaniard has to make, these four players should start on Sunday.

Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Magalhaes

The Thomas Partey playing-at-right-back experiment has been heavily criticised, and it is wise for Arteta to drop that tactical move. Dropping that tactic may necessitate for Arteta to revert to a back 4. Last season, a back four of Zinchenko, Gabriel, William Saliba, and Ben White saw the Gunners have one of the finest defences until Saliba got injured. Were he to use them, they may not fail him. All these players are fit to start versus Manchester United; hence, I don’t see why they don’t start.

Eddie Nketiah

Why he didn’t start versus Fulham puzzles many. The Hale End Graduate has been reliable for the last few weeks due to an injury to Gabriel Jesus. Though the Brazilian is back and could be fit to start versus Manchester United, it would be unfair to deny Nketiah the chance to continue leading the Arsenal attack with the momentum he is on. In three games, the No. 14 has two goals. Considering the palpable impact Nketiah had on Arsenal versus Fulham, he can’t be on the bench when Arsenal play next.

Fabio Vieira

The Portuguese, like Nketiah, was an instant hit once introduced in the Fulham game. Against the Cottagers, he contributed to the two goals and was superb in everything he did; he had 100 percent pass accuracy, was hungry for the ball, and just showed everything the Gooners wanted to see from Kai Havertz while he was on the pitch, but didn’t. If there was a time to give the ex-Porto man a chance to break into the Arsenal starting lineup, it is now.

Sam P

