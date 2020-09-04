These seven Arsenal players may have played their last game for the club

Arsenal will be looking to offload some of their players this summer as they continue the rebuilding of their team under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners made the Spaniard their manager late last year and he has already brought in success and positivity to the club in his relatively short period in charge.

He won two trophies in August and the club is keen for the feel-good factor to remain.

They have signed Willian for free and Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille. These two won’t be the only signings that they will make in this transfer window, but the Gunners need to sell before they can buy more.

Standard Sports reveals that up to seven first-team players might be offloaded in this transfer window ahead of the new season.

The report claims that apart from Lucas Torreira who is closing in on a move to Fiorentina, the Gunners also hope to transfer out Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

The Greek defender could be followed by Sead Kolasinac, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Callum Chambers and Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin is being targeted by PSG and the Spaniard is one member of the current first team that can fetch the Gunners a decent transfer fee.