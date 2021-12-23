These seven Arsenal youngsters made available for loan in January

Arsenal are believed to have added seven youngsters to their loan list ahead of the January transfer window, with hopes of striking deals to allow the septet to pick up some valuable first-team experience.

We have a number of quality youngsters within our ranks at present, with some already looking assured to break into first-team also, and one of those is set to be given the chance to pick up minutes elsewhere.

It is no secret that Folarin Balogun is in need of extra minutes, despite his four outings for the senior side this term, and he is one of the seven to be named by Football.London as being given the red light to leave on a temporary deal.

Defender Omar Rekik is also on that list. His brother Karim is a regular for Seville, but decided to join the Gunners shortly after his brother left Hertha Berlin, and has been impressing for our Under-23 side. The centre-back is also highly rated, and should have plenty of offers to come also.

Tim Akinola is also set to be given the chance to take up a loan. The 20 year-old struggled with his initial switch in the summer of 2020, but has made big strides forward in midfield for the Under-23 side this term, and it seems the ideal time for him to get senior experience.

James Olayinka joins the list also, hoping to leave for the second time. Unfortunately his time with Southend didn’t go to plan due to injury last term, but after a number call-ups to the senior side to train, is in need of minutes. He’s likely to join an EFL side.

Jack Henry-Francis is another midfielder who is also listed for loan. The 18 year-old signed his first professional deal in October and has been taking strides within the youth setup. It remains to be seen whether we will be able to drum up enough interest in him to secure him a suitable move, but he seems ready to try and make a name for himself.

Zak Swanson will hopefully have a better time with a new loan. He had to be recalled previously, before our failure to find a new temporary deal in the summer for him.

One who made his senior debut in the Europa League last term is Ben Cottrell. He has also been made available, as he was in the summer, and we will hopefully have more success in finding him a suitable move in the coming weeks.

Ryan Alebiosu completes the list. He was also available in the summer, and did come close to joining Sunderland before the deal broke down.

The 19-year-old is at the ideal stage in his development to develop on loan in the EFL, and will hopefully be another who can secure some crucial playing time on the road this term.

Patrick