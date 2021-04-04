These stats show that Arsenal fans are right to question Arteta

Arsenal fans are right to question Arteta’s project

Arsenal Football Club is a knife that has lost its sharpness over the years. Amid the empty seats and fake crowd noises that have defined this season, the club’s supporters are still making their voices heard through the one and only channel that is available to them: social media.

The Arsenal faithful can easily explain that expectation and disappointment are rarely comfortable bedfellows.

Sometimes, they have expected too much from a team that actually is a mid-table side.

When you play well one week and badly the next, when you’re good at certain things and not at others, when even your best players have obvious weaknesses and off days, then you are a midtable team. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) April 3, 2021

After Mikel Arteta 50th match ended in an awful performance, there was one statistic that was doing the rounds last night.

After 50 games, Mikel Arteta has won just 21 games, drawn 12 and lost 17 (72 goals scored).

While Unai Emery in his his first 50 won 25 and lost and drew 13 times each (91 goals scored).

Whereas, Arsene Wenger had the best record of the three, winning 27 in his last 50 matches (96 goals scored).

Speaking after the game Mikel Arteta said, “”First of all, I apologise to our supporters for the display and the show that we saw today that I am very, very disappointed about,” he told Arsenal Media. “When you don’t do the basics right against a team like Liverpool, you don’t have any chance even to complete in the game, which is exactly what happened.

The only positive the Arsenal fans can take away after Mikel Arteta was appointed as the head-coach of Arsenal is their record against the “big six.” The rest of it has been extremely below standards.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Round of 32 in the Europa League in Arteta’s maiden season in charge. This year, the London side crashed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round against Southampton.

The start to the current campaign was also the worst in 46 years. Even though Mikel Arteta’s purists would argue that they have been unlucky finishing off games, they cannot ignore that it is only the team’s fault to not have scored in those games.

If Arteta wins the Europa League, all this criticism will vanish into thin air. If he doesn’t then it would be interested to see what the Arsenal board has a say on it.

Yash Bisht

