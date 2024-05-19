“These things take a long time to get over” Rio Ferdinand sends a message to Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand has sent a message to Arsenal’s heartbroken players after they missed out on winning the Premier League this season.

The Gunners were so close to being champions, having taken the title race to the final game of the season.

However, City did not allow their advantage to slip, and they became the champions of England for the fourth consecutive season.

Mikel Arteta’s side is now one of the best clubs in England, and everyone can see that they are very close to winning a major trophy.

The Gunners have been in fantastic form for much of Arteta’s time in North London, and they delivered their best performance yet under him this campaign.

It was not enough, and the players are understandably as heartbroken as their manager. Ferdinand has been there before and admits it will hurt.

He said, as quoted by Eurosports:

“There is no words that can be said that will be any consolation to these players, it’s a tough moment, they will have wounds that will be open for the whole summer. These things take a long time to get over, but you have to use every experience.

“A bad experience is not the be all and end all, you have to turn it into a positive. Mikel Arteta works a lot on the mental side of the game behind the scenes and he will be tuning into that going into the new season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our players are as heartbroken as we are and this is an important time in their lives, but we expect them to be fine and to continue working hard for us.