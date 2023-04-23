These three experienced Arsenal players need to “sort themselves out” ahead of Man City clash

I’m sure you’ve reviewed the Premier League title race situation and aren’t as certain as you were two weeks ago about Arsenal winning the league. There is, however, a method for Arsenal to resurrect their title bid. That way, they can travel to the Etihad and leave with a win. It’s been a long time since Arsenal triumphed at the Etihad, but that doesn’t mean victory is out of the question.

Moreover, this Arsenal team is not like the previous ones. Despite having had a difficult two weeks, they have drawn their previous three games The Gunners have been the real deal in the Premier League, and they need to prove it when they play next. In the Premier League final, as many refer to Arsenal’s match against Manchester City, Gary Neville feels that Oleksander Zinchenko, Thomas Partey, and Gabriel Jesus will be Arsenal’s key players.

“For Arsenal, the more experienced players needed to step up and be composed.

“In the last three games, the more experienced ones haven’t. The younger ones have looked more assured. [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, [Gabriel] Jesus, [Thomas] Partey haven’t been right.

“They have five days to sort themselves out. The huddle last night a bluff!”

Thomas Partey hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks. He wasn’t influential against Southampton. When he’s 100%, Arsenal’s midfield is unbeatable to opponents. Against the City, we need the Partey we know.

Zinchenko and Jesus have already shown how good they can be on a good day in Arsenal’s colours. Zinchenko has been good at attacking, but against his former club, he will need to be defensively keen if Arteta opts to start him to justify why Tierney shouldn’t start that game. Jesus, on the other hand, needs to be ready to capitalise on any chance that falls his way; he needs not to be as wasteful as he was against Southampton. The Man City game, for the two ex-Man City stars, should be a perfect opportunity to show the Etihad faithful what they lost.

I reckon with Neville that if these three can be at their best against City, Arteta will leave Manchester a happy man.

