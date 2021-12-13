These three players have been tipped to become the next Arsenal captain

Arsenal might need to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club’s captaincy as he continues to misbehave.

While the Gabon star gets into one lot of trouble or another at the club, some players have been improving their profiles and showing they are captain material.

This should make the job of replacing the former Borussia Dortmund man much easier for the Gunners.

He is likely to get another chance to remain the club’s captain. However, a few players have been named as viable options to replace him.

Arsenal has a very young squad, and that is why Auba could easily influence them with his poor attitude.

However, The Athletic reports that Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes have all shown impressive leadership skills at Arsenal this season.

The trio has helped the club become hard to score against and could be in the running to be the next captain.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The club might inevitably have to replace Aubameyang soon, but the players mentioned above have probably not been at the Emirates long enough for that role.

All of them have played their part in making the team strong at the back, but that isn’t enough qualification to make one of them our next captain.

It is hard to get someone who plays regularly for this team that should inherit the armband, but if age isn’t a problem, then it could fit Bukayo Saka.

