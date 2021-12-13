These three players have been tipped to become the next Arsenal captain

Arsenal might need to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club’s captaincy as he continues to misbehave.
While the Gabon star gets into one lot of trouble or another at the club, some players have been improving their profiles and showing they are captain material.
This should make the job of replacing the former Borussia Dortmund man much easier for the Gunners.
He is likely to get another chance to remain the club’s captain. However, a few players have been named as viable options to replace him.
Arsenal has a very young squad, and that is why Auba could easily influence them with his poor attitude.
However, The Athletic reports that Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes have all shown impressive leadership skills at Arsenal this season.
The trio has helped the club become hard to score against and could be in the running to be the next captain.
Just Arsenal Opinion
The club might inevitably have to replace Aubameyang soon, but the players mentioned above have probably not been at the Emirates long enough for that role.
All of them have played their part in making the team strong at the back, but that isn’t enough qualification to make one of them our next captain.
It is hard to get someone who plays regularly for this team that should inherit the armband, but if age isn’t a problem, then it could fit Bukayo Saka.
Ben White? Nothing about him strikes me as captain material that I have seen so far….the other 2 definitely.
And Tierney also is definitely captain material…..
That was the exact question I had. Ben White? based on what? He has shown nothing on the pitch resembling leadership.
Surprised Tierney was not one of the players mentioned. Checks all the boxes and a far better choice than White.
Ramsdale and Gabriel would both be excellent choices, I think most fans would be happy with either. Huge disappointment if White gets the armband, just doesn’t show much on the pitch to warrant the Captaincy.
Yes they are the 3 most obvious candidates although Tierney and Partey are not far away. The problem as I see it is that all three are relative newcomers Gabriel 45 games while White and Ramsdale have only a dozen each.
While Adams was 21 he debuted for Arsenal at 17. Fabregas was 20 but had played 150 games by the time he was made capatain.
Lacazette is leaving we think so that just leaves Xhaka and Auba of the old guard.
Can’t be Xhaka so Auba should just resume captaincy duties till May. Of the “three” Ramsdale is the least likely.
Prefer White over Gabriel because Ben is English and the armband would help justify his 50 mill price tag.
An artcle on Xhaka regaining the captaincy would be a good article to rile up the fans 🙂