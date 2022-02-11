These three pundits don’t believe Arsenal will finish inside the top four

Arsenal is in the race for the top four in this campaign and they have earned a number of statement wins in it.

It seems Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea will secure the top three places on the Premier League table by the end of the season.

This means the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and West Ham are all battling for one spot inside the top four.

Spurs and United are a part of the traditional Premier League top-six and will do all they can to secure that spot.

Former Premier League stars, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen and Robbie Savage all predicted their top four sides at the end of the season.

The trio predicted on BT Sport that the same three clubs listed above will finish in the top three.

However, when they predicted the next four spots on the league table, none believed Arsenal will finish fourth.

Ferdinand predicted 4th to 7th as Manchester United, Tottenham, West Ham, Arsenal.

Savage believes it would be United, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham.

While Owen expects it to be Tottenham, Manchester United, West Ham, Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

I think it is a good thing that pundits and fans hardly believe we will do well in this campaign.

It takes the pressure away from our players and helps them to thrive.

Considering our form in recent seasons, it is not ridiculous to predict West Ham will finish ahead of us, but it would be nice to see our players prove these pundits wrong at the end of the campaign.

