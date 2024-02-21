“These ties aren’t won over one leg.” Walcott backs Arsenal to make UCL progress

Former Arsenal man Theo Walcott insists the Gunners are not out of the Champions League yet after their 1-0 loss to FC Porto this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side fell to a stubborn FC Porto team who defended like their lives depended on it and took a difficult chance that came their way to score the game’s only goal.

Arsenal has had a good 2024, and this result is a setback, but they can still turn the tie around. and Walcott insists a 1-0 loss away from home in the first leg is not such a big deal.

He said on the BBC:

“These ties aren’t won over one leg. I’ve been in this situation before, you’ve gone to a situation like this and not got the result that you want.

“But I am confident that given Arsenal’s overall form at the moment and the atmosphere in the Emirates, they will still be able to go through quite comfortably.

“I don’t think the second leg will be as tight as this, I think it will be open and Arsenal will get through.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is one of the toughest games we have played this year, and Porto made our attackers struggle to make any impact.

However, we trust our boys to still turn this tie around in the second leg, and we must show them support and make the Emirates too difficult for Porto to play.