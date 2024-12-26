These two additions are all Arsenal need to take the EPL title from Liverpool

Is Arsenal’s move for Bryan Mbuemo a transfer that could disrupt their attacking plans?

Well, me telling you that the Gunners are keen to inject quality into their attack isn’t news. Me telling you that Bukayo Saka’s injury leaves the club with no choice but to sign another top winger isn’t news either.

What is news is who Arsenal should add to their squad to fire them to glory. With the many chances our Gunners create, they just need a reliable attacking signing to sharpen their attack.

I’m sure you’ve read some of our pieces recommending who Arsenal should go for. Well, there’s one deal that I now feel Arsenal should avoid, or else they’ll be forced to make another prolific signing.

If Arsenal goes for Brentford’s Bryan Mbuemo, they will also need to go for Alexander Isak.

While Mbuemo can play right wing and center forward, Isak, who can play center forward and striker, would complement the his signing. However, it would be expensive to get this double deal. Brentford would demand a fortune to let one of their dependable forwards leave. After the transfer saga like Toney’s, they may want as much as £60 million for that swoop. Isak, on the other hand, may require a record deal; even £100 million might not be enough to get him on board.

Mbuemo and Isak as a double swoop is way too expensive.

That said, Mbuemo is great for depth on paper, especially after Saka’s injury, but his swoop could prevent an upgrade for the left-wing position.

If Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have shown us something so far this season, it’s that we need an upgrade on the left wing.

I’m sure most Gooners would agree that our winger signing, first and foremost, needs to be an upgrade on the left wing. We massively need to improve the quality of our team in the LW position.

In the end, Mbuemo may be a great option to fill in for the injured Saka and could also be another option in striking. But is he worth overlooking our need for a left winger?

And can we get him and Isak? If we do, then our striking needs may be answered.

