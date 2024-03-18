These two Arsenal players reported to be definitely leaving this summer

According to Football Transfers, Aaron Ramsdale and Thomas Partey are getting closer to the end of their time with Arsenal.
Ramsdale has had a tricky league campaign. Everything changed for him after David Raya arrived last summer on an initial £3 million loan deal with the option of making it permanent for £27 million. It is as if Arteta saw something in his compatriot that caused him to overlook Ramsdale, who’s now more of a backup goalie.
With ambitions of being England’s number one, the 25-year-old is expected to push an exit from the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal may demand at least £26 million (€30.1 million). His exit might be mutual; he wants to play, and Arsenal may profit from his sale.
As for Thomas Partey, Arsenal may have grown frustrated with his frequent injuries. The Gunners have been awarding new long-term contracts in order to avoid losing important players, but Partey, whose contract is slated to expire in the summer, has yet to be offered a new deal. The Ghana international is definitely not in Arteta’s long-term plans; if he was, he should have already have had his contract extended. According to Football Transfers, Partey and Ramsdale will leave this summer for the right price.
These transfer exits might disappoint some Gooners. However, they are for the greater good. These two will simply make room for other, better players.
Darren N
Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now
I would expect Ramsdale to fetch us more than £40m
Maybe Arsenal could make a direct swap with Blues for Romeo Lavia, it’s like killing two birds with one stone.
Arsenal would have aquire a young and dynamic midfielder and a sure way around FFP..
With respect to the writer, it is unlikely that we will recruit a “better” player than Partey.The fact that he has become injury prone is a different issue, but in terms of quality, there are very few that are better”.
Yes agree Grandad, a brilliant player past his best due to injuries and possibly other factors. I do think if Ramsdale is sold, he should fetch far more than £26 million!
Agree with you Grandad and GB.
There is far more to it than think we replace Partey with another midfielder. When healthy, Partey is one of the top midfielders in the world, with a resume’ to prove it.
Unfortunately, he has been decimated with injuries and can hardly stay fit enough to play on the pitch for a string of matches.