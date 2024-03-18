These two Arsenal players reported to be definitely leaving this summer

According to Football Transfers, Aaron Ramsdale and Thomas Partey are getting closer to the end of their time with Arsenal.

Ramsdale has had a tricky league campaign. Everything changed for him after David Raya arrived last summer on an initial £3 million loan deal with the option of making it permanent for £27 million. It is as if Arteta saw something in his compatriot that caused him to overlook Ramsdale, who’s now more of a backup goalie.

With ambitions of being England’s number one, the 25-year-old is expected to push an exit from the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal may demand at least £26 million (€30.1 million). His exit might be mutual; he wants to play, and Arsenal may profit from his sale.

As for Thomas Partey, Arsenal may have grown frustrated with his frequent injuries. The Gunners have been awarding new long-term contracts in order to avoid losing important players, but Partey, whose contract is slated to expire in the summer, has yet to be offered a new deal. The Ghana international is definitely not in Arteta’s long-term plans; if he was, he should have already have had his contract extended. According to Football Transfers, Partey and Ramsdale will leave this summer for the right price.

These transfer exits might disappoint some Gooners. However, they are for the greater good. These two will simply make room for other, better players.

Darren N

