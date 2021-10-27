These two clubs could make Arsenal regret losing soon-to-be free agent

Alexandre Lacazette will leave Arsenal at the end of this season, but could he come back to haunt Arsenal when playing for another English club?

That is a logical possibility with Fichajes.net reporting that the striker is the subject of interest from Newcastle United and West Ham.

Both clubs value the Frenchman who has struggled to impress Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal opinion

Lacazette has failed to score enough goals to justify a new Arsenal contract, so he has to leave.

We need a striker who can score around 25 league goals per season and Lacazette has never reached that height.

He could join either the Hammers or the Geordies and show great form, but that doesn’t mean he is one that got away.

Those clubs are below Arsenal’s level and he could become the top dog there with his current level of performance.

However, one decision Arsenal has to get right is finding a replacement for him.

The Gunners need to get a striker that would score more than him to justify allowing him to leave.

If another striker moves to the Emirates and struggles under Mikel Arteta, then the Spaniard will come under pressure.