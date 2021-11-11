These two clubs may have pushed Arsenal out of the running for Serie A star

Arsenal may have missed out on the signature of Franck Kessie with a new report naming two clubs battling for his signature.

The Daily Mail maintains that the Gunners remain interested in a move for him, but can they compete with his other suitors?

A report from Le10Sport names PSG as one club closing in on a free transfer for him.

The report says the French club is looking to take advantage of his contract standoff with AC Milan to take him to France.

It failed to mention Arsenal and claimed the most significant competition the Parisians face is from Tottenham.

His time in Italy means that Fabio Paratici, Spurs’ football director, might convince him to move to the Lilywhites.

Arsenal needs to keep adding quality players to their squad if the Gunners are serious about maintaining their current upturn in form.

The club bolstered its midfield in the last summer transfer window, but Mohamed Elneny could leave the Emirates at the end of this season.

The Egyptian hasn’t played many minutes for the club recently, but it would be smart for the club to replace him with a more quality player.

They hardly come better than Kessie, and signing him on a free transfer would be a major coup.