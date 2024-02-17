“They are a joy to work with.” Arteta praises the mentality of his players

Mikel Arteta has expressed his delight in working with his current group of players, highlighting their exceptional commitment and ability to secure victories consistently.

In the latter part of the previous season, Arsenal struggled, losing momentum in the title race, and their form suffered a significant dip, ultimately leading to them missing out on the title.

This season, the team has learned from those mistakes, demonstrating improvement at a crucial stage rather than seeing a decline in their performance levels. The players’ commitment has notably eased Arteta’s responsibilities, and he is impressed by their conduct in games, acknowledging how they make his role as their coach more manageable.

After the game, he was asked about Arsenal’s stunning start to 2024 and said to the BBC:

“Individually and collectively, the purpose they are playing with, the form the players are in, even at 3-0 4-0 they want more.

“The way they track back at 96 minutes tells you how they are feeling. It’s about maintaining momentum now.

“We are generating competition within the squad. They are a joy to work with, the way they train every day and apply themselves, and how they want to improve.

“They want more – that’s the good thing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our players love to work with Mikel Arteta, and it is obvious with the way they play for the coach.

He has gotten rid of the bad eggs in the dressing room and ensured he only has players who are hungry for success and can do what it takes to win games.