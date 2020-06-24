“They are a very German side” Arteta’s cheeky analysis of Southampton

Arsenal will be looking for their first win after the restart of the Premier League season when they visit Southampton on Thursday.

The Gunners had prepared hard for the restart of the season and they were one of the first teams to allow their players to start outdoor training before the suspension was lifted.

However, their return has been poor with the Gunners losing 3-0 to Manchester City on their first game back before allowing Brighton to come from a goal down to beat them 2-1 the last time out.

Their next game will be against the impressive Southampton at Saint Mary’s and Mikel Arteta knows that it will be a tough game.

He hailed The Saints for their style of play under their manager, Ralph Hasenhüttl.

The Spaniard admitted that Saint Mary’s is a tough place for any opponent and added that he knows his opponents are a dangerous side.

He said as quoted by EuroSport: “They are a very German side. A manager that has the team in pressing mode, they are really aggressive, really good on the counter-press, really good in transition, they know what they are doing.

“They all seem very committed to him and are a very dangerous team.”

Arsenal haven’t won at the home of The Saints since 2017 and Arteta said:

“I know it’s a really difficult ground to go to. I explained what the qualities of Southampton are, they are a really dangerous team.

“They have no fear, they go for it, they really believe in what they do and they competed really well so we have to be ready and on Thursday we will be ready.”