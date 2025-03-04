“They are always missing something” PSV star aims a dig at Arsenal

PSV star Ivan Perisic has aimed a dig at Arsenal as the Gunners prepare to face PSV in the Champions League this evening.

The Dutch champions are the latest team attempting to halt Arsenal’s progress in the competition, with the Gunners being the favourites to advance. Mikel Arteta’s side finished the league phase inside the top eight, meaning they have not played any games since that stage of the tournament ended.

However, the Gunners are fully aware that PSV will present a tough challenge. The Dutch side demonstrated their quality in the playoff phase, notably defeating Juventus, one of the top clubs in Europe. PSV will now fancy their chances of causing another upset against Arsenal, who are still chasing European success.

Arsenal has never won the Champions League, and the last time they claimed the Premier League title was 21 years ago. Over the years, they have come close to winning major honours on several occasions, including their memorable run to the final of the Champions League in 2006, where they were narrowly defeated by Barcelona.

In the last two seasons, Arsenal has come agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title but failed to secure the trophy on both occasions, leading to questions about whether they are capable of achieving major success when it matters most.

Ahead of the game against PSV, Perisic has shared his thoughts on Arsenal, stating that they have always been missing something that could have helped them get over the line in recent years.

He said, as quoted by 90Mins: “It’s going to be tough. They are a really, really good team, a young team with a good coach, but over the last years they are always missing something to step up to win something. I know we’re going to have a good chance.”

While Perisic may have his doubts about Arsenal, the Gunners will undoubtedly be looking to prove him wrong. With a young squad full of promise and a manager who has revitalised the club, Arsenal will be hoping to show that they have the necessary qualities to win major trophies. The best way to respond to Perisic’s comments would be to eliminate PSV and progress further in the competition, continuing their pursuit of European glory.