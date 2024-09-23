“They are exceptional and we know it.” Pep Guardiola full of praise for Arsenal

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Arsenal after the Gunners pushed his team to the limit in their Premier League clash at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side played with ten men for over 45 minutes in the second half, and it took one of the final kicks of the game for City to secure a 2-2 draw.

Guardiola acknowledged beforehand that his side would be facing a formidable Arsenal team, but the Spaniard did not anticipate that Arteta’s side would be so resilient, especially in defence.

For two consecutive seasons, Arsenal has challenged City in a tough, extended title race, and the Gunners managed to avoid defeat against the champions last term.

Arsenal won at home and drew at the Etihad last season, and today, they nearly set themselves up to do the double over City again.

Guardiola admits they know that Arsenal is a very good team. He said on Sky Sports:

“They are the biggest contender in the last two years.

“They are exceptional and we know it.

“They are able to do many, many good things.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been improving for some time, and if City struggles against us, we can win against every other opponent in this league.

