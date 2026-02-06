“They are extremely competitive” Arteta knows what to expect from Sunderland

Mikel Arteta is preparing his Arsenal side for another challenging encounter against Sunderland after the Gunners failed to beat them in the reverse fixture earlier in the season. That result served as a reminder of Sunderland’s competitiveness and explains why Arsenal are approaching the upcoming match with caution rather than complacency.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an impressive campaign and remain unbeaten at home, a record that underlines their strength and organisation. Their consistency has marked them out as one of the standout teams this season, and if they can sustain their current form, they would be considered to be overachieving. For Arsenal, this reinforces the need to treat the fixture with full respect and focus.

Importance of the Emirates fixture

This match carries significant importance for both clubs. Arsenal are determined to secure all three points, particularly as the game will be played at the Emirates, where dropping points is no longer an option if they are to meet their season objectives. The Gunners understand that home form is crucial at this stage of the campaign and will approach the contest with a clear intention to win.

However, a positive result is far from guaranteed. Sunderland have consistently demonstrated their desire to test themselves against stronger opposition and have shown that they can compete effectively against top sides. Their confidence and resilience mean Arsenal must be prepared for a demanding encounter that will require patience and intensity throughout.

Arteta assessment of Sunderland

Arteta has made it clear that his team have studied Sunderland closely in preparation for the match. He is fully aware of the qualities they possess and the challenges they present. Speaking ahead of the fixture as reported by Sky Sports, he said, “They are extremely competitive, really well-coached. They have really good individuals and a very clear identity of what they want to do and where they want to take the game, and they’re very good at it.

“You can see the results they’ve had against the top sides so we know what to expect and we need to deliver that tomorrow.”

His comments highlight the respect Arsenal have for their opponents and the level of performance required. For the Gunners, matching Sunderland’s intensity while imposing their own quality will be key to securing a vital home victory.