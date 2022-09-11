“They are right up there this season” Pundit backs Arsenal to bounce back from United defeat

Arsenal suffered their first defeat of the season when they faced Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend.

The Gunners had won their opening five Premier League games of the season to open a few points gap at the top of the league table.

They visited a resurgent United side, hopeful of getting another win from the fixture.

However, Erik Ten Hag’s team played a good game and beat the Gunners 3-1 even though the Londoners dominated the fixture.

Some clubs could struggle to get back to form after such a setback, however, former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny backs Arsenal to get back to form soon.

He tells Football Insider:

“It’s devastating for them that they have lost that record but they are still in a really good position.

“I was talking about the end of the last season and how they completely threw away any chance of finishing in the Champions League.

“They are right up there this season. They have only had one bad day at the office, really. That was against Man United.

“They need to dust themselves off and go again because I’ll tell you this, they have a brilliant set of lads and a brilliant team there. “

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have a strong squad now, personnel and attitude-wise, and they will bounce back.

The extended break because of the death of Queen Elizabeth II will help our key men stay in shape and get back to winning on the return of football.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Full in-depth review of Arsenal’s Transfer Window with Alfie and Rob