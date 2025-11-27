“They can afford to rotate.” Pundit impressed with Arsenal’s depth

Arsenal continue to demonstrate the strength of their squad this season, a factor that has drawn praise from Paul Robinson following their impressive Champions League victory over Bayern Munich last night. The Gunners have been among the most in-form teams in world football, and expectations surrounding their potential trophy haul have steadily increased. Much of this optimism stems from the depth and balance within the group, which has been carefully developed after previous campaigns were disrupted by injuries at crucial moments.

Growing Reliability In Squad Depth

The club acted decisively to address those concerns by strengthening the squad further, ensuring that quality is spread across all areas of the pitch. The benefits of that work have been visible throughout the season, and they were especially clear against Bayern. Two of Arsenal’s three goals were scored by players who came off the bench, highlighting not only the talent available but also the impact substitutes are able to make when introduced. Each change seemed to bring added energy and influence, reinforcing the sense that Arsenal may now possess one of the strongest benches in the competition.

This is not a situation the Gunners have often enjoyed in previous years. Now they find themselves better equipped to handle the demands of multiple competitions, with the resources necessary to remain competitive even as the fixture list intensifies. The improvement is the result of careful planning and sustained work to build a side capable of maintaining high standards across the season.

Robinson’s Assessment Of Arsenal’s Strength

Robinson expressed his admiration for this development, noting how significantly the squad has evolved. Speaking on the BBC, he said, “Now they can not only afford to have injuries, they can afford to rotate and change the side. They have got two players for every position. They are in an extremely strong place.” His remarks capture the growing recognition that Arsenal have moved into a new phase of collective strength and resilience.