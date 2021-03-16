“They can beat any team in the league.” Henry says Arsenal needs consistency

Thierry Henry is confident that Arsenal can beat any team they face, but they have to find consistency.

Inconsistency has been the reason why the Gunners are struggling to end this campaign inside the European places.

They started the season well and were on their way to making the top four, but a run of poor results has left them needing to end the campaign by winning the Europa League if they want Champions League football.

They have recently returned to form and have beaten Olympiacos and Tottenham in their last two games.

This isn’t the first time that they have been in fine form, but they have struggled to maintain the form over several games.

Henry believes they have the capability to keep winning games, but they let themselves down all too often and that is why they are behind Spurs at the moment.

Henry told Sky Sports via Mail Sport: ‘That team, when they play on the front foot and go forward – they can beat any team in the league.

‘Right now, I think the squad is good. Can they be better? Yes. Was there any progress [under Arteta]? I think yes.

‘Is there any structure, are they doing better? The table doesn’t lie, at the end of the day, right?

‘You’re still behind Tottenham, although you won. You’re still behind a lot of teams.’