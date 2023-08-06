They can cry all they want but Arsenal claim the first “trophy” of the season

I tend not to use X, formerly known as Twitter, other than for work, simply because it is not a nice place. However, I had no choice today as I searched for a video of the Leandro Trossard equalizer, and wow, the amount of salty tears flowing is remarkable.

The strange thing was, it was not so much from Man City fans; I suspect they do not really care that much. But fans from other clubs, my oh my, are they upset.

I am not going to share any of their comments here; you can go see for yourself. It really is quite a hysterical reaction.

The lack of understanding about injury time is epidemic. It seems quite a few do not grasp that there are new rules in play, and we can expect 8 minutes and more as standard.

The moaning cries of lucky Arsenal could well be trending by the end of the night. It seems only Arsenal gets luck, and no other team in the history of the game has ever experienced a last-minute deflected equalizer.

I could go on about the periods of domination that Arsenal had or the clear-cut chances missed, or even how Rodrigo managed to stay on the pitch for the whole game, but I won’t.

Instead, I will just enjoy all the salty tears flowing from N17 all the way up to Old Trafford and beyond. I hear salt baths are good for you.

The absolute bottom line is this: we need space in our trophy cabinet to display our latest piece of silverware, a dust-free cabinet at that.