“They certainly need that” Pundit reckons that Arsenal star has got “his mojo back”

After his hat-trick against Leeds United last weekend, Tim Sherwood reckons that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back to his brilliant best.

The Gabon striker has struggled for form for much of this season and that has affected Arsenal’s league position.

After scoring 22 league goals in each of his last two seasons, Arsenal handed Auba a new big-money contract at the start of this season.

However, his goals dried up after signing on the dotted line which coincided with a worsening of Arsenal’s form.

His triple strikes against the Whites was his first in the Premier League and he followed that up by getting into excellent positions in their Thursday game against Benfica even though he missed all his chances.

Sherwood says he has been impressed by Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka before adding that Auba is back in form and Arsenal needed him to be.

The Englishman said on Sky Sports News as quoted by HITC: “Smith Rowe has been outstanding, the young boy who has come in, Saka has been their Player of the Season, two academy boys.”

Sherwood added: “It looks like he (Aubameyang) has got his mojo back, and they certainly need that.”

The striker will be tasked with leading the line when they face Manchester City today in a crunch Premier League game.