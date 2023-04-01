“They completely dominated the game” Arsenal applauded after Leeds thrashing

Former Scotland star Pat Nevin has praised Arsenal for how they defeated Leeds United this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s men responded emphatically to Manchester City beating Liverpool earlier in the day.

Arsenal had their points lead reduced by that City win, but Arteta’s men had plans to get it back and did so in fine fashion after a terrific performance against the Whites.

Leeds were not easy pickings, but Arsenal was in the mood to get nothing but a win and earned it with a superb display.

The Gunners showed why they could win the title and it impressed Nevin. He said on the BBC:

“Second-half Arsenal cruised it. They completely dominated the game.

“Leeds will have disappointment but they have big games coming up again in the week.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Leeds is not easy these days, considering the amount of talent they have in their team.

We also went into the game from the international break, which could have been tricky.

However, the boys got the job done regardless and now we look forward to seeing how they perform in the game against Liverpool.

If we win that match, it will be hard for anyone to stop us, but we must stay humble and do our talking on the pitch.