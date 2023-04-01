“They completely dominated the game” Arsenal applauded after Leeds thrashing

Former Scotland star Pat Nevin has praised Arsenal for how they defeated Leeds United this afternoon.
Mikel Arteta’s men responded emphatically to Manchester City beating Liverpool earlier in the day.
Arsenal had their points lead reduced by that City win, but Arteta’s men had plans to get it back and did so in fine fashion after a terrific performance against the Whites.
Leeds were not easy pickings, but Arsenal was in the mood to get nothing but a win and earned it with a superb display.
The Gunners showed why they could win the title and it impressed Nevin. He said on the BBC:
“Second-half Arsenal cruised it. They completely dominated the game.
“Leeds will have disappointment but they have big games coming up again in the week.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Beating Leeds is not easy these days, considering the amount of talent they have in their team.
We also went into the game from the international break, which could have been tricky.
However, the boys got the job done regardless and now we look forward to seeing how they perform in the game against Liverpool.
If we win that match, it will be hard for anyone to stop us, but we must stay humble and do our talking on the pitch.
Happiness is seeing Gabby Jesus back and scoring, particularly the great shot from Leo Trossards assist. Today Trossard and Martinelli worked their socks of, and Jesus was a nuisance to Leeds the whole game. Good to see the reformed Xhaka scoring a great goal. What a ****ing turn around.
Unable to watch but listened instead. Will watchMOTD later
Like you, I’m so pleased for Jesus returning to scoring. The penalty must have been a boost for him.
4-1 is an emphatic victory regardless of Leeds’ current league position. Should we still fear Liverpool? Their confidence must be severely shaken this season.
Only regret of today’s game was mancity coming up with all 3 points against their biggest nemesis along these few yrs. Now I don’t see mancity losing too many points from here and we still have to play Chelsea, Newcastle, Liverpool, mancity, Brighton. Liverpool, Clelsea games are still difficult match for us as they are unpredictable this season, so the games can go any direction. So still finger crossed about title. Hope mancity can lose some momentum, so that we can have some breathing space
Best performance this season for me especially the second half ,jesus was amazing and didn’t look like he’d been away for 4 months.
GGS all round 👏
We were not great in the first half before the penalty. We gave them too many chances. Ramsdale made some good saves in the early minutes. We were a different animal in the second half. Trousand a really good addition. We will beat Citeh at their home to wrap things up. We are winning the league title.
Completely off topic but Potter must be under huge pressure now
Having watchd City com efrom behind earlier and then demolish Liverp[ool by playing astoundingly breathtaking football, I was seriously concerned that we might let points slip against LEEDS In thefirst half we were tepid but were transformed after halftime. Scintillating second half but we will NEED to hit that second half form for far more than half a game when we play City, Newcastle, Liverpool, Chelsea, Brighton etc in the next few weeks.
REALITY!
Yh, 8 points with a game in hand is not that gap as it looks in the paper. 1 loss n 1 draw can take away title from us. Margin of error is so less. And it seem to beat city to title we need to beat city on Apr 27.
At least we don’t lose to them.
I dont think we were that great in the first 40 mins but better as the game went on. I did think we took our foot right of the ball and allowed Leeds back in, not game deciding but it needs ironing out. Big big end to the season to test all involved. So far we have been upto the task.
St Totteringhams day getting closer….
A nervous start; Sputtering offence. Got the impression we were struggling again to regain form after another international break.
Hats off to the entire team, for turning things around. Could Granit Xhaka be in contention for the Ballon d’ Or? Sure looks that way to me.