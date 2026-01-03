“They control the games” Iraola expects a tough test from Arsenal

Andoni Iraola will be aiming to guide Bournemouth to a home victory against Arsenal today as his side looks to halt the Gunners’ title charge. Arsenal currently sit four points clear at the top of the table, but there is no room for complacency as they begin 2026 with one of their most challenging fixtures. A positive result is essential if they are to maintain their position and momentum.

This match is widely regarded as one of the toughest tests Arsenal could face at this stage of the season. While their recent victory over Aston Villa convinced many that Mikel Arteta’s side is capable of beating any opponent, it is encounters like this where points can easily be dropped. Bournemouth have established themselves as an awkward and resilient team, particularly on home soil.

Bournemouth Pose a Familiar Threat

The Cherries will draw confidence from their recent history against Arsenal, having beaten them both home and away last season. That record underlines why they are considered a genuine threat, especially with the backing of their supporters. Bournemouth have been one of the most difficult teams for any side to face, combining intensity with organisation, qualities that Iraola has consistently instilled in his squad.

Arsenal, however, arrive in strong form and are widely viewed as a much-improved side this term. Their performances over the last few weeks have been impressive, but they are fully aware of the danger that comes with underestimating any opponent. This fixture demands focus, discipline and efficiency if they are to leave with all three points.

Iraola Praises Arsenal’s Quality

Despite his desire for victory, Iraola has acknowledged the scale of the challenge facing his team. Speaking via Arsenal Media, he said, ‘It is not going to be easy, they have been unbelievable this season. You see a lot of Arsenal games, and it’s like the opposition didn’t even arrive. They control the games, and they don’t allow us to do a lot of things. Their defenders are top level, and you have to be really clinical because nobody gets chances against Arsenal, so when you get them, you have to punish them.

“Sometimes we can have a chance against other teams, but against Arsenal, it looks always more difficult because they have a good structure, very good players defending from transitions, and it’s always more difficult.”

With both sides aware of what is at stake, the match promises to be a compelling contest for supporters of both clubs.