“They could get in the top four, surely.” Merson reckons signing this striker could see Arsenal get top four

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin and ex-Gunner Paul Merson believes the Everton star would be a good signing.

Mikel Arteta’s team has been close to breaking inside the top four this season, but a lack of goals from the current attackers could deny them that achievement.

The Gunners can fix that by signing a reliable goalscorer in the January transfer window.

Calvert-Lewin has missed much of this season through injury and that has affected Everton.

He is set to return for the second half of the campaign and Arsenal should push to sign him, according to Merson.

He reckons the former Sheffield United man could help the club break back inside the top four.

“Arsenal need to go out and buy Calvert-Lewin and put in a massive bid for him,’ Merson told Sky Sports as quoted by Mirror Football.

“They need a focal point up front who is good and strong.

“It’s the Arsenal. Where would he go? He can’t stay at Everton. Are they bigger Arsenal? Tell me a reason they are bigger club than Arsenal?

“Arsenal are going to finish above them; if Calvert-Lewin goes there they could get in the top four, surely.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Calvert Lewin has proven his worth in the league over the last few seasons, but Everton might not want to lose their top player in the middle of a campaign.

This doesn’t mean they won’t sell him, but Arsenal might have to pay over the odds to force their hand.

Because he knows the Premier League well, he might be a better option compared to the likes of Youssef En-Nesyri and Dusan Vlahovic.

FULL POST-SOUTHAMPTON PRESS CONFERENCE