“They couldn’t handle Newcastle’s front three.” Redknapp says Isak frightened Arsenal’s defence

For the second game in a row, Arsenal’s defence failed to cope with the immense threat posed by Newcastle’s attack in their Carabao Cup clash last night.

The Gunners were already trailing in the tie before the second leg at St James’ Park, and many expected them to approach the game with an aggressive attacking mindset. With the deficit to overturn, Arsenal needed to take the initiative, but they struggled to break down a well-organised Newcastle side that executed their game plan to perfection.

However, it was not the case, as Newcastle did everything possible to keep Arsenal’s key attacking players away from dangerous areas by employing a superb low block. The Magpies defended resolutely, limiting Arsenal’s ability to create clear-cut chances and frustrating the visitors throughout the match. The Gunners found it difficult to break through, and as their frustration grew, Newcastle capitalised on their defensive vulnerabilities.

The home side relied heavily on counter-attacks, a tactic that left Arsenal’s defenders exposed time and time again. With Arsenal pushing forward in search of a goal, their defensive line was often left alone to deal with some of the most dangerous forwards in English football. The pace of Newcastle’s attackers caused constant problems, and the Gunners simply had no answer whenever their opponents surged forward. Every time Newcastle launched an attack, Arsenal looked fragile, unable to contain the speed and movement of their opponents.

Arsenal’s usually dependable back-four appeared unsettled, and Jamie Redknapp noted that the defensive pairing of Gabriel and William Saliba looked unusually uncomfortable. He told BBC Live:

“I have never seen Gabriel and Saliba so uncomfortable, and that is because of the quality of Alexander Isak. They normally bully teams, but they couldn’t handle Newcastle’s front three.”

It was a difficult night for Arsenal’s defenders, and they will be disappointed with their inability to control Newcastle’s attacking threat. The team must learn from this performance and make the necessary adjustments before their next match. Defensive resilience has been one of Arsenal’s strengths this season, but they must rediscover their solidity quickly to avoid further setbacks.