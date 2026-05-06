“They deserved to get through” Simeone reacts to being knocked out of the Champions League

Diego Simeone has admitted that Arsenal were the superior side as they defeated Atletico Madrid in their Champions League semi-final clash. The Gunners produced a composed and controlled performance to secure their place in the final, underlining their credentials as one of Europe’s strongest teams this season.

Atletico Madrid had entered the tie with confidence after eliminating Barcelona in the quarter finals. They also managed to hold Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in the first leg, a result achieved despite resting several key players ahead of a domestic league fixture.

Arsenal Assert Their Superiority

Heading into the decisive match in London, Atletico remained hopeful of progressing, but Arsenal quickly established control. Their organisation and tactical discipline allowed them to dominate key phases of the game, leaving the Spanish side struggling to impose themselves.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal executed their game plan effectively, ensuring they capitalised on crucial moments. Their performance reflected both preparation and consistency, qualities that have defined their European campaign.

The result was a deserved victory, with Arsenal demonstrating why they have been widely regarded as genuine contenders for the Champions League title this season.

Simeone Reflects on Defeat

As reported by Metro Sport, Simeone acknowledged the outcome with honesty, conceding that Arsenal merited their progression over the two legs.

He said, “Well if we got knocked out it’s because our opponents deserved to get through. They took their big chance in the first half and they deserved to get through. I feel calm, I feel peaceful. We weren’t clinical enough with the situations we were in. We improved in the second half. There were things that could’ve gone our way but they didn’t. We gave it our all and now we have to accept the place that we are in. Thanks to our supporters and players I feel proud to be where we are right now.”

His comments reflect both disappointment and acceptance, as Atletico Madrid were ultimately unable to match Arsenal’s level on the night. Given Arsenal’s form, it would have been a significant surprise had the Spanish side secured victory in London.