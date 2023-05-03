“They destroyed us” Xhaka warns his Arsenal teammates about the trip to Newcastle

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has warned his teammates about how tough their match at Newcastle United will be after the Magpies tore them apart last season.

Newcastle has become one of the in-form clubs in Europe this season as they chase an unlikely place inside the top four.

Fans had expected them to falter and probably move away from the top half of the table at this stage of the season, but that hasn’t happened.

They have been embarrassing seemingly top clubs in recent weeks and Arsenal will face them in their title run-in.

Xhaka has not forgotten how they were embarrassed on their last visit to Saint James Park.

‘We don’t forget the game we had there last season,’ he told Sky Sports.

‘I have to be honest they destroyed us. They were much, much better, they wanted it more. We have to go there and show them we are ready and why we are where we are.

‘We deserve to be where we are at the moment. But it will be a very tough moment because Newcastle are doing a very good job.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Newcastle is a top side and we must be worried about them as we close in on a good finish to the campaign.

The Magpies are one of the strongest sides to play against now and we must be at our very best to get a result in that game.

