“They didn’t communicate properly” Gallas blames Arsenal two players for United’s winning goals

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas, has blamed Ben White and William Saliba for their loss to Manchester United at the weekend.

United beat Mikel Arteta’s side 3-1 to end their 100% start to the season.

Arsenal had a good game and could have earned at least a point from the fixture.

However, they made two mistakes at the back to concede the second and third goal, which effectively ended their chance of getting anything from the fixture.

Gallas has now revealed the players that should take the blame and why.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘Against Manchester United, at Old Trafford, you can’t concede those types of goals, especially the second and the third one.

‘That was a big mistake of Saliba and Ben White – they didn’t communicate properly and they conceded because of it. Their positioning was poor.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

White and Saliba did not defend well in that game, but we also lacked a cutting edge upfront.

If we had it, we could have outscored them and still won that match.

We must do better to take our chances, or we will pay in many matches this season.

Hopefully, White and Saliba will spend some time learning from the mistakes and do better when they get another opportunity.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta: ‘Arsenal need to play with more courage’

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to