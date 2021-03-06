“They didn’t trust me like they should have” Arsenal living rent-free in Martinez’ head

Emiliano Martinez cannot seem to stop talking about Arsenal despite leaving the club in the summer.

The Argentinean spent most of his time at the Emirates as Arsenal’s third or second-choice goalkeeper.

But an injury to Bernd Leno during Project Restart last season gave him the chance to become number one and he took it with both hands.

He helped the Gunners to win the FA Cup and Community Shield and asked to replace Leno permanently as the first choice.

Mikel Arteta stuck with the German and they subsequently sold him to Aston Villa.

He has become one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and has even outshined Leno this season.

Arsenal has moved on from him and has even signed two goalkeepers since he left, but he cannot stop talking about the Gunners.

In a recent interview, he repeated his now boring claim that the Gunners didn’t make him feel like he was trust-worthy.

‘I love everything about Arsenal. I still love them and I’m still watching the games, but I just felt like they didn’t trust me like they should have, Martinez said as quoted by the Mail.

‘That’s the reality because they kept buying goalkeepers to go in front of me and I was the goalkeeper from the academy.

‘When I was on a high, I still felt like they didn’t deserve me because of the way they were treating me. They couldn’t guarantee me the games I needed so I thought that if they couldn’t guarantee me games, I’m moving on.

‘They didn’t say to me that I wasn’t going to play, they just didn’t guarantee me the games that I wanted to play.

‘So, after 10 years, I decided to leave, and it was very difficult. My family didn’t understand why I was leaving when I was at such a good level at Arsenal, but it was my decision to leave and I’m really proud I did it.

‘It was a gamble, but I always believe that if you stay in the comfort zone, you will never reach anything in life. I decided to take the step up.’