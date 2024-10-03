‘They do some things’ Merino reveals the level of Arsenal’s training sessions

Mikel Merino is thrilled to have finally made his debut for Arsenal and has expressed his admiration for the Gunners’ training sessions.
Mikel Arteta signed Merino during the last transfer window, but his debut was delayed due to an injury he sustained shortly after joining the club. However, he recently made a brief appearance in Arsenal’s match against PSG, much to the excitement of the fans who had been eager to see him in action.
Merino arrives at Arsenal with a reputation as one of Europe’s top midfielders, having previously played for Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad. Now, he aims to create lasting memories at the club and has been particularly impressed by the intensity and quality of Arsenal’s training sessions.
Although Merino has worked with several top managers throughout his career, he admitted to being pleasantly surprised by the high level of training under Arteta.
He said, as quoted by the Guardian:
‘It’s something that is amazing. They do some things that I have never seen in my career.
‘The methods they use are completely new to me so it takes some time to adapt. But at the same time, when you get it you are in a different level because they challenge you every single day – not only physically but mentally. It makes you be sharp mentally and that’s what you are going to find out in the game.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
We are a bigger club than Real Sociedad and Merino will have to work harder to break into our team.
It’s a shame his long time parring partner on the pitch on the treatment table as he made his much anticipated debut.
Can’t wait to see the Spaniard linking up with Odegaard, the two were almost unplayable for Real Sociedad a couple of seasons ago.