‘They do some things’ Merino reveals the level of Arsenal’s training sessions

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Mikel Merino of Arsenal looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD2 match between Arsenal FC and Paris Saint-Germain at on October 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mikel Merino is thrilled to have finally made his debut for Arsenal and has expressed his admiration for the Gunners’ training sessions.

Mikel Arteta signed Merino during the last transfer window, but his debut was delayed due to an injury he sustained shortly after joining the club. However, he recently made a brief appearance in Arsenal’s match against PSG, much to the excitement of the fans who had been eager to see him in action.

Merino arrives at Arsenal with a reputation as one of Europe’s top midfielders, having previously played for Borussia Dortmund and Real Sociedad. Now, he aims to create lasting memories at the club and has been particularly impressed by the intensity and quality of Arsenal’s training sessions.

Although Merino has worked with several top managers throughout his career, he admitted to being pleasantly surprised by the high level of training under Arteta.

He said, as quoted by the Guardian:

‘It’s something that is amazing. They do some things that I have never seen in my career.

‘The methods they use are completely new to me so it takes some time to adapt. But at the same time, when you get it you are in a different level because they challenge you every single day – not only physically but mentally. It makes you be sharp mentally and that’s what you are going to find out in the game.’

We are a bigger club than Real Sociedad and Merino will have to work harder to break into our team.

