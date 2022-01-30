Mo Elneny has been urged to leave Arsenal in search of regular first-team football, with Newcastle named as a possible destination.

The Egyptian midfielder is currently away on international duty at the AFCON, where his side will take on Morocco for a place in the semi-final of the competition this afternoon.

While he is showing his consistency for his country once again, he has been urged to target a move away from his current club Arsenal who simply don’t play him enough.

“Clearly he is a good player and the only problem is that they don’t trust him at Arsenal, so for me I think Newcastle have money and need good players so his agent should get to work,” Mohamed Jalil told LondonWorld.

“He is the kind of player who wants to be trusted and loved so if I was him I would say thank you to Arsenal and go to a place where I can play more regularly and find his best form again.”

While I can understand exactly these points, unless Arsenal are able to bring in another option in central midfield this month, I simply can’t see Mo being allowed to leave. We are linked with some central midfielders this month, but with less than 48 hours remaining of the window nothing is certain to happen.

He has been consistent for us over the years, but he just isn’t of the standard we require as we look to climb up the table, and there would be no ill-feelings if he did request to leave.

Patrick