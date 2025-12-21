“They fought their socks off” Daniel Sturridge gives his reaction to Arsenal win

Daniel Sturridge believes Arsenal did what was required in their narrow 1-0 victory over Everton yesterday, regardless of the scoreline. The result was particularly important given the wider context of the title race and the pressure placed on the Gunners before kick-off.

Arsenal went into the fixture knowing they had to win after Manchester City had secured victory in their own match. The trip to Everton represented one of the most demanding fixtures they could face, with the home side traditionally difficult to break down. Everton approached the contest with a clear plan, remaining compact defensively while believing they could hurt Arsenal if opportunities presented themselves.

A Result Over a Performance

Once again, Arsenal were unable to find the net from open play, a trend that may concern supporters if it continues. However, the Gunners still managed to claim all three points, which ultimately remains the primary objective. Everton stayed firm at the back for long spells and attempted to capitalise on moments when Arsenal pushed forward, forcing the visitors to remain alert and disciplined.

History shows that every champion endures periods where results matter more than performances, and Arsenal appear to be navigating such a phase. Despite not being at their fluent best, they were effective enough to control the contest and ensure they emerged victorious. On balance, Arsenal were good value for the win and achieved exactly what the situation demanded of them.

Sturridge Praises Professionalism

While some observers suggested Arsenal could have played better, Sturridge offered a positive assessment of their display. As quoted by the BBC, he said, “They fought their socks off. Business-like performance, though. We talk about how they went about their business, made good passes, good decision.

“I think they’ll go home buzzing with their overall team performance. The first half they were OK, the second half they kept knocking. In the end you go back top of the league with a performance like that and the manager will be pleased.”

His comments reflected the value of professionalism and resilience at this stage of the season. Arsenal may not have been spectacular, but their ability to grind out wins continues to strengthen their position at the top of the league.