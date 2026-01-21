“They had more intensity” Inter Milan coach admits Arsenal’s superiority

Inter Milan coach Cristian Chivu has admitted that Arsenal were the superior side in their Champions League encounter at the San Siro last night. The Gunners once again demonstrated why they are regarded as one of the strongest teams in Europe, extending their perfect record in the competition this season with another assured performance.

Arsenal’s squad is widely viewed as containing some of the finest players on the continent, and they have continued to justify that reputation in Europe. Although the challenge in Milan was far from straightforward, Mikel Arteta’s side delivered one of their most complete displays of the campaign. They applied sustained pressure, controlled key phases of the match and consistently disrupted Inter’s rhythm in a hostile environment.

Arsenal’s Balance and Authority

A defining feature of Arsenal’s current form is the balance they have found between attacking intent and defensive organisation. This equilibrium allows them to dominate possession while remaining disciplined without the ball, making them extremely difficult to play against. Against Inter, Arsenal were able to press aggressively, recover second balls and transition quickly, ensuring that the Italian side was rarely able to impose itself.

Inter experienced Arsenal at their best, with the Serie A leaders struggling to find solutions to the intensity and structure they faced. The Gunners’ performance underlined that their position at the top of the Champions League table is fully deserved and based on consistent, high-level displays rather than isolated results.

Chivu Reflects on the Defeat

Chivu acknowledged the difficulties his team encountered during the match and was candid in his assessment afterwards. Speaking, as reported by the Metro, he said, “They had more intensity, technique and pace, they occupied the space well, attacked the lines with intensity and speed, the same with the second balls, as they dive into every duel. We tried to stay in the match, we played quite well in the first half and at 1-1 could’ve scored another. That doesn’t mean we would’ve gone on to win, but incidents do change the mood of the teams.”

His comments reflect the respect Arsenal have earned through their performances. As the competition progresses, displays such as this ensure they will continue to be taken seriously as one of the leading contenders for Champions League success.