“They had no answer today.” Sky Sports journalist reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Everton

Sky Sports’ Peter Smith insists Arsenal had no answers to breaking down Everton in their Premier League game today.
The Gunners took on the struggling Toffees in a game that fans expected them to win, but with their new manager on the touchline, Everton secured a 1-0 victory.
Sean Dyche has been their latest gaffer for just a few days and the players enjoyed a new manager bounce with that win.
Arsenal struggled to make the kind of impact we are used to seeing from them and they could not break down a Toffees side that looked well-drilled.
After the game, Smith said on Sky Sports:
“They had no answer today. They were well off their best. But championship-winning sides don’t stay down for long. They must bounce back at home to Brentford next weekend. A huge week ahead for Arteta at the training ground.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
This loss is a major blow to us and shows we still have a long way to go in our bid to win the title.
In the last few weeks, we have put in some tremendous performances and this defeat would be a reality check that will prepare us to do better in the next few matches.
It’s one of those moments, we have to live inorder to fight another day. I know it’s a bitter pill to swallow.
Come on Gunners, let’s move on.
Everton players were playing to impress the new manager and we couldn’t protect our goal.
When teams start packing defences against you, you need to have an answer.
In the past City and Chelsea have seen this problem emerge and their answer was to buy a player with close ball control and dribbling skills (e.g. Eden Hazard) to unlock the defence. Guardiola commented on having to buy that type of player to use versus park-the-bus teams.
I kept quiet when people were suggesting Eddie could replace GJ although I didn’t see him as a replacement in any sense of the word. Eddie is an old-style striker who can make a bit of space for himself if necessary to apply the finishing touch, whereas GJ unlocks defences. When you’re a side that’s good enough to scare the opposition into an ultra-defensive approach, you need a key to unlock the gate.
Even GM and Saka don’t quite have the same skills, GM needs a bit of space, more a of “push it past him and get there first” style of dribbling whereas GJ has the ball glued to his feet and doesn’t go head-down like Mudryk, he can lay off a deft touch to a team mate while in the middle of a dribble.
Eddie had at least one gilt-edged chance today and failed. If you’re going to be the bang-it-in-the-net goalscorer type you can’t miss those in tight games.
We’ll miss GJ until he comes back if teams continue this approach – and Everton’s success today will have done nothing to persuade anyone to come out of their shell when they play Arsenal. I hope our main striker gets back very soon.