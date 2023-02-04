“They had no answer today.” Sky Sports journalist reacts to Arsenal’s loss to Everton

Sky Sports’ Peter Smith insists Arsenal had no answers to breaking down Everton in their Premier League game today.

The Gunners took on the struggling Toffees in a game that fans expected them to win, but with their new manager on the touchline, Everton secured a 1-0 victory.

Sean Dyche has been their latest gaffer for just a few days and the players enjoyed a new manager bounce with that win.

Arsenal struggled to make the kind of impact we are used to seeing from them and they could not break down a Toffees side that looked well-drilled.

After the game, Smith said on Sky Sports:

“They had no answer today. They were well off their best. But championship-winning sides don’t stay down for long. They must bounce back at home to Brentford next weekend. A huge week ahead for Arteta at the training ground.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

This loss is a major blow to us and shows we still have a long way to go in our bid to win the title.

In the last few weeks, we have put in some tremendous performances and this defeat would be a reality check that will prepare us to do better in the next few matches.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids