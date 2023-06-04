Romano confirms Arsenal has made contact about signing Cancelo

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal has initiated contact with Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo regarding a potential summer transfer to the Emirates.

Cancelo spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Bayern Munich and could potentially leave Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal is actively searching for a full-back and considers Cancelo as one of the intriguing options on their radar.

However, there are concerns that City may be reluctant to sell to Arsenal, and Cancelo himself might prefer a move to another club.

Despite these apprehensions, Arsenal remains undeterred and has proceeded to express their interest in acquiring Cancelo’s services, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“For Cancelo, yes, they are interested. They had some contact, and they have very good relationship with these agents. So there was a conversation over the possibility to sign Cancelo.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Cancelo would be a good addition to our squad, but it will not be an easy transfer to pull off and there are several obstacles in our way.

But if we can convince him to make the move, he might force City to negotiate with us.

But we must keep our options open and be prepared to sign an alternative if he does not join us.

