“They have a man” Thierry Henry pinpoints one threat that could help United beat Arsenal

Thierry Henry admits Arsenal’s match against Manchester United this evening is unpredictable, but he claims Cristiano Ronaldo could be the difference-maker.

The Portuguese attacker has dominated the football global rankings in the last two decades and remains one of the finest players in the world.

At 36, he no longer has the legs to run for the entire 90 minutes of a match, however, he can always be trusted to score the important goals.

He knows where the goal is whether he is using his head or his feet, and Henry believes he can single-handedly change everything about the match.

He says as quoted by Sun Sports: “Manchester United vs Arsenal is always a huge game and they are probably better than us at the moment,

“They have a man who can turn problems into solutions in Cristiano Ronaldo, so we can only hope.

“United have been better than us but you never know what can happen.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ronaldo is arguably one of the best players in the world, but his arrival at United hasn’t given them a lift.

The Red Devils seem to be worse than before he joined them and there is truly no need for Arsenal to pay special attention to him.

He has struggled in most matches this season and was anonymous in the fixture against Liverpool.

We can trust Mikel Arteta to come up with a fail-proof plan to stop him from causing us problems.