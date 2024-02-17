“They have been so, so dominant.” Pundit nails it after Arsenal destroy Burnley

Chris Sutton was impressed with Arsenal’s win against Burnley this evening and praised them for keeping the Premier League title open.

Liverpool had defeated Brentford earlier in the day to move five points clear of Mikel Arteta’s men, and the Gunners needed to win to remain close to the top.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been fantastic in 2024 and were understandably confident ahead of the game.

They made another quick start by scoring inside the first four minutes to show their intent, and Burnley never recovered from going behind that early.

Arsenal showed yet again that they are a team that everyone should respect as they went on to score four more goals, and Sutton said on BBC live:

“Arsenal, great run that they are on and they have been so, so dominant.

“We have got a great title race on haven’t we?”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have remained consistent this year, which is a clear sign of a team that can win the league.

City and Liverpool remain formidable opponents, but if we keep winning, a chance will eventually open up for us at the top.

Hopefully, our key players will remain fit and continue to deliver top performances for us.