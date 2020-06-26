“They have big futures” Arsenal have very good youngsters declares midfield star

Granit Xhaka put in one of his finest performances in an Arsenal shirt as the Gunners beat Southampton 2-0 on his return to the starting XI.

After getting injured in Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City, he missed Arsenal’s loss to Brighton at the weekend.

However, thankfully, he returned for the game against Southampton and helped Arsenal earn a first win since the restart with a fine performance.

After the game, he talked about the importance of winning and how the Gunners deserved to win the game because of the hard work they had done during the match.

He also talked up the club’s future after two of the goals were scored by youngsters who have both come through the ranks at Arsenal.

He admitted that sometimes you have to get lucky to get the maximum points from games before adding that they would look to build on their win against the Saints.

“Of course, we had to win,” Xhaka said on Friday per the Independent. “How I said before, we didn’t play well last week and then we were a little bit unlucky [at Brighton].

“But yesterday we played very, very compact. We were aggressive in a lot of the duels and we deserved the three points.”

“I think we have some very good youngsters and they have big futures,” Xhaka continued.

“They are already helping us and they keep working hard as well. I think we all work very hard, we had a gameplan and [coach] Mikel [Arteta] did very good preparation for us.

“But sometimes you need luck, sometimes it is not your day, but yesterday we started again with another three points and we want to keep going.”