“they have fantastic players” Hasenhuttl really going overboard about Arsenal players

Arsenal will be taking on Southampton in their next Premier League game and Mikel Arteta’s side has been hailed by Southampton boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The Gunners have restarted the campaign poorly despite being on a good run of form just before the suspension of the league season.

Mikel Arteta’s side was unbeaten in 2020 domestically heading into their game against Manchester City last week and they lost the game 3-0 after being reduced to 10-men following the dismissal of David Luiz.

They took the lead in their next match against Brighton at the weekend, but they still lost the game 2-1 and they even lost Bernd Leno to what appears to be a long-term injury.

Some Arsenal fans are worried about how their team would do now with injuries mounting and key players underperforming.

Hasenhuttl doesn’t, however, think that the Gunners are in worse shape at the moment and he claimed that it is never a good time to play Arteta’s team because they are a quality side.

“He has a strong team – it’s never or a good moment (to play them),” the Southampton boss said as quoted by FourFourTwo.

“It’s always difficult because they have quality, they have fantastic players and it’s always to play the game.

“Even if they have a few injuries, the quality is so big they can absolutely hit back immediately and if you give them a little space, they are unstoppable with their speed.

“We must really take care, really pay attention of everything and finally make it a very good game.”

