“They have got to go all out for him.” Arsenal urged to make their move for Bellerin replacement

With Hector Bellerin’s future uncertain ahead of the next transfer window, Arsenal has been urged to go all out and sign Achraf Hakimi.

The Gunners face another summer of deciding if they should keep hold of the Spanish full-back or sell him.

He has been at the club since 2011 and has always attracted the attention of the likes of Barcelona and PSG.

The full-back hasn’t been in his best form since he suffered his last long-term injury and the Gunners could cash in on him in this summer transfer window.

Several full-backs have been linked with a move to the Emirates as his replacement and one of the best among them is Hakimi.

The Moroccan starred on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season as a player of Real Madrid.

His fine form for them prompted Inter Milan to sign him and he has continued to play very well.

Kevin Campbell says he is a brilliant full-back and they should move for him

He told Football Insider: “Arsenal are in the market for a right-back and Hakimi is a brilliant player.

“I think the club will tread very carefully when they look who to sign this summer.

“Will Inter Milan even sell Hakimi? They are looking great. Going after players that are performing at the peak is always difficult.

“If the club see him as the best choice though they have got to go all out for him.”