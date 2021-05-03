“They have had a few duds” Arsenal blasted for their poor signings

Arsenal has been blasted for the quality of player they spend money on as they continue to struggle to break back into the top four.
The club’s fans have been protesting recently that the club’s owner lack of spending on players, among other issues.
Their protests have continued even after they received assurances that the team would receive investment when the transfer window reopens by Josh Kroenke.
While fans are allowed to protest, a look at the last few transfer windows shows that the club has actually been spending money on players to get themselves back in the top four.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Partey are all big-money arrivals at the club, but not all of them have been repaying the faith shown in them.
Football Insider columnist Kieran Maguire has now blasted their scouting department for the players they have invested in.
He insisted that Arsenal has been strengthening their squad, but these players haven’t been delivering the results expected of them when they joined.
“Arsenal have been spending a lot of money on players,” he told Football Insider.
“In terms of wages, we’ve seen Aubameyang be given a new contract this season, but that’s not turned into gold.
“They are still paying a significant chunk of Mesut Ozil’s wages too even though he’s gone to Turkey.”
“In 2017, they spent £114million on transfers. They spent £106m in 2018. In £2019, £99m. Then in 2020, £182m.
“People talk about net spend but they have a pretty high net spend too.
“It’s not the amount of money that’s being spent that’s the problem, it’s the number of successful signings they’ve made.
“They have had a few duds. You’ve got to look at quality rather than quantity.”
They definitely are not duds, what an idiot. They are not doing it as often as they can or should but that is down to the system and style of football we play. We sign top players and turn them into average Joe’s.
I think we sign alot of average players. I mean there is some great players in there. Auba, partey, but only these 2 have come with proven success. The rest pepe, saka, martinelli, KT, ESR. Ther have potential to be great but to be quite frank have poor managers. After that most of the rest of the team is bang average.
In order to compete at the top u need top players all around. City win because for the most part they have quality in every position and in some cases in reserve.
How many arsenal players would get into the city squad or Liverpool squad or even a Chelsea or Leicester squad. Not many of them and that’s why we fail.
When xaka and luiz are who you rely on you ain’t gonna win alot
Spot on! We have been buying lots of mediocre players not good enough for Arsenal. We started this season with nine CB’s in our squad, but not a single top class / world class CB. We have Saliba an exiting prospect, but not a proven PL player. If we want to compete we do have to buy quality instead of quantity…