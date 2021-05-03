“They have had a few duds” Arsenal blasted for their poor signings

Arsenal has been blasted for the quality of player they spend money on as they continue to struggle to break back into the top four.

The club’s fans have been protesting recently that the club’s owner lack of spending on players, among other issues.

Their protests have continued even after they received assurances that the team would receive investment when the transfer window reopens by Josh Kroenke.

While fans are allowed to protest, a look at the last few transfer windows shows that the club has actually been spending money on players to get themselves back in the top four.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Thomas Partey are all big-money arrivals at the club, but not all of them have been repaying the faith shown in them.

Football Insider columnist Kieran Maguire has now blasted their scouting department for the players they have invested in.

He insisted that Arsenal has been strengthening their squad, but these players haven’t been delivering the results expected of them when they joined.

“Arsenal have been spending a lot of money on players,” he told Football Insider.

“In terms of wages, we’ve seen Aubameyang be given a new contract this season, but that’s not turned into gold.

“They are still paying a significant chunk of Mesut Ozil’s wages too even though he’s gone to Turkey.”

“In 2017, they spent £114million on transfers. They spent £106m in 2018. In £2019, £99m. Then in 2020, £182m.

“People talk about net spend but they have a pretty high net spend too.

“It’s not the amount of money that’s being spent that’s the problem, it’s the number of successful signings they’ve made.

“They have had a few duds. You’ve got to look at quality rather than quantity.”